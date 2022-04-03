After a nearly two-year renovation project, much of it delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Haven Memorial Library is ready to re-open its doors to the public.
Starting Monday, the library will be open to the public, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The re-opening is being referred to as a “soft opening” by Library Director Jim France because some services are still not up and running due to continued supply chain issues the library has been dealing with brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Public access computers, printing services and community room usage will not be available at this time as we are still working to get everything back to a state of ‘normal,’” he said.
The new entryway for the library is located on the west side of the building, facing the downtown pavilion. Patrons can park next to the pavilion and access the library from there.
The library’s extensive, $2.3 million renovation project began in July 2020. While updates took place, the library moved from its building at 314 Broadway Ave., to temporary quarters in the former John’s Stereo building on M-140 Hwy., just south of Aylworth Avenue.
Patrons will find more spacious accommodations in the improved and expanded library.
The new entrance is now handicap accessible, and new lighting, ceilings and carpeting have been installed, along with new tables and upholstered chairs.
Handicap accessible restrooms have been built, along with a new sitting area in the periodicals section that contains a fireplace, along with large window panels that overlook Broadway Avenue.
“We’ve added about 1,100 square footage of space, and that doesn’t include the new basement,” France said.
The additional space allows the library to showcase its large inventory which includes adult and children’s books, large-print volumes for older adults, books geared to young adults, DVDs, audiobooks, an expanded section for new books, and periodicals.
The children’s library has been updated not only with more books but new furnishings, including a round, decorative table with a large wooden sail in the middle to resemble a sailboat.
Other improvements include an upgraded heating and cooling system, a new plumbing and electrical system, insulation of exterior walls, expanded storage space and reconfigured office space for staff.