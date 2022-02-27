While municipalities, school districts and businesses continue to face challenges in hiring staff during the ongoing pandemic, the City of South Haven has managed to find nine new people to fill positions that opened over the past year due to retirements or employees finding jobs elsewhere.
Among the new hires over the past couple of months are three police officers, two code enforcement officers, a new parks superintendent, a new interim wastewater treatment plant superintendent and a new water, sewer and streets superintendent.
Kim Wise, the city’s Human Resources Director, admitted that filling that many vacancies posed a challenge.
“We share in many of the same struggles that other employers are experiencing when it comes to recruitment, such as a low number of candidates and a high number of no-calls/no-shows for interviews,” she said. “Where we have been lucky is that most of the positions we have filled recently were vacant due to retirements, and those former staff members gave us ample notice of their intent to retire which gave us more time than normal to fill their position.
“For example, we knew in the middle of last year that Officer Antwan Bell and Officer Shawn Olney were both going to retire this year, so we started that recruitment process in August 2021. This allowed us to take our time to find the best candidates to fill those vacancies.”
A list of new hires follows:
Department of Public Works
When long-time employee Ron Dotson retired in October 2021 from his positions as DPW’s Operations Manager, city officials knew they would have big shoes to fill.
Dotson had served 43 years with the city, first as a utility worker and finally as Operations Manager where he oversaw staff in the street, water and sewer, motor pool and parks/cemetery divisions.
“Ron wore a lot of hats. We will most likely split his position into two separate ones,” City Manager Kate Hosier stated in October when the city council issued a proclamation honoring Dotson for his years of service.
The city made good on Hosier’s recommendation and have hired Aaron Priebe as parks superintendent and Quentin Clark as the water, sewer and streets superintendent.
A certified arborist, Priebe has worked as the city’s arborist since 2010. He also was employed as central manager for Plant Growth Management Systems in Niles. He holds a bachelor of science degree from the Department of Natural Resources at Purdue University.
Clark, who has served as water and sewer superintendent for the City of Dowagiac, plans to begin his new duties with South Haven’s DPW on Feb. 7. Prior to that, he served as water and sewer superintendent for the Village of Three Oaks, water distribution maintenance operator for the City of Niles and as a project manager for Infrastructure Alternatives Inc. He holds several different water/sewer-related certifications and is currently attending Lake Michigan College.
The other key DPW position – wastewater treatment plant superintendent – will be filled by Jeremy Hiatt, who was named as the interim replacement for Forrest Boothe, who has moved to Florida to care for his elderly parents, according to Wise.
“We’ll miss Forrest but we are confident that Jeremy will do an outstanding job in his new position,” she said.
Hiatt joined the city in 2020 as a wastewater treatment plant operator. While working as interim treatment plant supervisor he will be working toward his Class C and Class B certification, according to Wise. Prior to working for South Haven, Hiatt was a maintenance team leader for L&W Engineering, maintenance and pool operator for Covert Public Schools and maintenance and pool operator manager for Safari Joe’s in Watervliet.
Building Services Department
Both Rick Loper and Kelly Tungate have been hired as code enforcement officers.
Loper has been hired full-time. He is replacing the part-time position previously previously held by Dan Gomez who retired in December. Loper previously worked as a reserve deputy for Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, as a logistics specialist for Zoetis and a store manager for Tractor Supply Company. He has an associate degree in applied science from Kirtland Community College.
Tungate will serve as both a code enforcement officer and short-term rental coordinator for the city and replaces Carol Mezak, who retired in January. Tungate worked as a quality assurance release technician for Perrigo, as a deputy sheriff for Montgomery County in Kentucky and as a security screening officer for the Transportation Security Administration. She holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Murray State University in Kentucky.
The third new Building Department employee is Luke Thompson, who has been named the new recording secretary and building services assistant. He replaces Marsha Ransom, who retired in December. Thompson, who graduated from South Haven High School, previously worked as a sales representative for Woodhams Ford Lincoln and for Impero Solutions in the United Kingdom.
“He brings years of computer technology and customer relations skills to his new position,” Wise said.
Police Department
Three new officers are beginning their duties with the South Haven Police Department. They are Ronald Richmond, Eric Garcia-Murillo and Joshua Lee. The new officers will be replacing long-time officers Antwan Bell and Shawn Olney, who retired in December, and another officer who resigned from the department in 2020.
Richmond, originally from South Haven, previously served as a Dowagiac Police Officer. He graduated from the Delta College Police Academy and has an associate degree in criminal justice from Mid-Michigan College. Garcia-Murillo served as a Covert Police Officer prior to joining South Haven’s police force. He graduated from Grand Rapids Community College Police Academy and has an associate degree in law enforcement from Grand Rapids Community College. Lee graduated from Grand Rapids Community College Police Academy and holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Ferris State University.