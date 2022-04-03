The number of employees needed to fill open positions doesn’t appear to be getting any better in Southwest Michigan.
According to a Kinexus Group report presented Wednesday, the tri-county area of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren continued to lag 5,777 workers short of pre-pandemic labor force levels.
These labor force drops are more significant than the rest of the state and the country, largely because of the tri-county area’s older population.
“This attrition, coupled with high inflation, could result in economic damage in the intermediate-to-long term,” the report stated.
Southwest Michigan’s four largest sectors are all feeling the stretch.
Over a three-year comparison, manufacturing has seen a 10 percent decrease in its workforce from January 2019 to January 2022. Health care also has seen declines of more than 5 percent over that same period. Agriculture’s pay-rolled employment has also shrunk by 11 percent.
Leisure and hospitality has reported the smallest drop in workforce from January 2019 to January 2022 at 1.5 percent, or about 100 fewer jobs.
The demand for new workers hasn’t gone anywhere, however. Job postings have increased by 78 percent since the onset of the pandemic. The number of available positions outpaced the number of unemployed people by about 1,000 jobs.
“There are some danger signs, we think, out there,” said Al Pscholka, vice president of public relations and government affairs. “With high inflation, higher interest rates and a labor market shortage, we could see a slowdown in the economy coming.”
Pscholka said high oil and fertilizer prices, driven in part by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, could have major impacts on food prices and availability.
Additionally, he said the high gas costs could result in less tourism from Chicago, as those costs make travelers reconsider longer trips.
Available services
Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren Director Lily Brewer said there is support for whatever issues are preventing people from getting employment, whether its assistance with child care, transportation, food, clothing and more.
The agency continues to put on virtual job fairs, she said, and plans to host an in-person resource and job fair in May.
Those with need can fill out a form on the home page of miworks.org, and a representative from the agency will reach out within 24 hours.
Additionally, they secured a $2.8 million grant for job training aimed to increase retention for companies in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
“Michigan Works can help with addressing the challenges faced by individuals seeking to reengage the workforce,” Brewer said.