COVERT — While Holtec International is still looking to repower Palisades Nuclear Plant, plans are progressing in Van Buren County to mitigate the economic loss from the plant’s closure in 2022.
On Monday via Zoom, the Palisades Economic Recovery Team presented its final assessment of the fallout from the plant’s closure on Southwest Michigan, along with strategies to plan for further economic growth in the region.
Carmen Wells Quigg, a senior project manager of the University of Michigan Economic Growth Institute, led the meeting and presented the findings.
The institute, which was hired to assess the plant’s closure, used data from a regional economic analysis software application. Quigg said the closure resulted in a loss of 334 jobs in Van Buren County alone.
Quigg said several local governments – especially Covert Township – have seen a decline in property tax revenue.
“Palisades contributed 40 percent of the total property taxes in Van Buren County in 2017-18,” she said. Although property taxes are still being assessed on the plant with its new owner, Quigg said the closure of the plant has reduced the level of taxes being levied. “The tax impacts will all depend on how the plant is based on decommissioning of the plant.”
In all, 20 taxing units – along with fire, police and ambulance units in the county – are being affected by the plant’s closure, according to the report the institute submitted Monday.
In addition to the loss of tax revenue, Quigg said area businesses are feeling a pinch. Institute researchers found businesses most impacted included restaurants, retailers and employment services.
“Restaurants have been impacted by Palisades employees who would eat there. Retail has also been affected,” Quigg said.
Other businesses affected include financial institutions, truck transportation, health care, office support services and philanthropic activities that Palisades workers engaged in and that the company financially supported.
“From the results of analysis and assessment, the findings indicate that Southwest Michigan has a distinctive labor economy characterized by an aging population and a declining number of young people that may pursue employment elsewhere,” the report noted. “... There will be a noticeable economic impact on businesses from the absence of contract employees during the non-peak tourism season.”
The report indicated the overall impacts in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties included a loss of 739 jobs and more than $259 million in output.
The institute Palisades Economic Recovery Team are now in the process of developing a plan to mitigate the loss of the plant, Quigg said. To do that, the two groups hope to engage support from community, business and government leaders over the next year.
“It will take a strong collaborate effort,” Quigg said. “We can provide the analysis to work with the community leaders to develop a strategic plan.”
Some recommendations for recovering from the loss of Palisades could include support for job creation, expansion of the health care field, diversifying housing stock and expanding internet access.
Developed over the past year, the report can be found at www.vanburencounty mi.gov/739/Economic -Recovery-Strategy.
Holtec efforts
Holtec, which bought the Covert Township plant from Entergy Inc. in 2022, is continuing its efforts to reopen Palisades.
Bolstered by Michigan’s recent commitment to invest $150 million toward the estimated $2 billion needed by an investor to reopen the plant, Holtec plans to meet with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Holtec will seek to obtain a waiver from the NRC to allow for a one-time exemption to allow the company to continue use of the reactor and placement of fuel in the reactor vessel if a buyer is found for the plant.
If approved by the NRC, the exemption would last through August 2025. Palisades was originally commissioned by the NRC to operate through 2031.