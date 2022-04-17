The impending closure if the Palisades Power Plant is expected to have a significant effect on Southwest Michigan’s economy, researchers say.
At a Palisades Community Advisory Panel meeting Wednesday night, members of the Economic Growth Institute presented on the immediate economic impact the Palisades closure would have on Van Buren, Berrien and Cass counties. Additionally, Holtec International walked through portions of the decommissioning process during the meeting, which was held at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus.
“It will measure how the closure of the plant will ripple throughout the economy,” said EGI project manager Carmen Wells Quigg.
Palisades will close on May 31 and then begin a 19-year decommissioning period. Among the 594 current employees, 260 will stay on to decommission the plant.
That means 334 jobs will directly leave the community by the plant’s closure, about $51 million in lost labor income, the report stated.
The EGI researchers looked not only at the immediate jobs lost, but how the loss of those careers would impact other industries like the ones Palisades conducts business with, and the ones supported by employee spending. Van Buren County will lose a total of 549 jobs, as a direct and indirect result of the power plant closure.
Additionally, Van Buren will see a reduction in value-added gross domestic product (GDP) of $103 million, the report stated.
The industries most indirectly affected will be employment services, restaurants, retail and health care.
The tri-county area of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren stands to lose a total of 739 jobs, directly and indirectly, concentrated in the same industries as in Van Buren County alone. This amounts to a $73 million reduction in labor income, the analysis revealed.
Berrien, Cass and Van Buren will see a reduction in the industry’s contribution to GDP, or value added, of $131 million.
The EGI will solicit both community and industry feedback and perform analyses of how the closure will affect tax revenue, housing, the environment and the cost of buying electricity.
Members of the PCAP asked about future research and whether former Palisades employees looking for new work could help address labor shortages.
Holtec presentation
Joe Delmar, senior vice president of government affairs and communications, and Pat O’Brien, senior manager of government affairs and communications, presented briefly on Holtec’s business and the decommissioning process.
The company is managing the decommissioning of Oyster Creek, Pilgrim and Indian Point nuclear plants.
From 2022-25, Holtec will oversee the transfer of spent fuel to dry casks, a method of storing nuclear waste. After that, the process will take a 10-year pause, to allow the decommissioning trust fund to accumulate more money. The trust fund currently has $576 million, and Holtec estimates it will cost $644 million to decommission the plant.
Then, from 2035-41, Holtec will oversee the remainder of the decommissioning process, including site restoration.
Many attendees Wednesday had questions and comments for Holtec, specifically about union participation in decommission and nuclear waste transportation. Currently, they said waste will remain on site in dry casks, because it has nowhere to go.
Members of the public expressed their opposition to transporting waste on barges on Lake Michigan. Delmar and O’Brien said the site currently does not have a barge slip to make that happen.