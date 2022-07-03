FENNVILLE — Work is expected to begin this week on a portion of M-89 Highway.
Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced it is investing $2 million to resurface approximately 5 miles of M-89 between the Interstate 196 overpass and 58th Street just west of Fennville. Work will also include culvert replacement between 66th and 64th streets.
Construction workers plan to begin the project Tuesday, July 5 and conclude by mid-September.
Lane closures will be in effect throughout the project. When culvert replacements take place between 66th and 64th streets, M-89 will be closed to traffic and detoured, according to a news release from MDOT.
The project is expected to indirectly and directly support approximately 25 construction jobs.