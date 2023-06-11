PAW PAW — John Faul retired two years ago as administrator for Van Buren County, however, he will return to lead the county government once again.
Van Buren County commissioners voted during a special meeting earlier this week to appoint Faul as the full-time county administrator. He had been serving as interim administrator following the resignation of interim administrator Charles Norton in March.
In accepting the position as full-time administrator, Faul said he would do so for a two-year period, according to a news release from the county. County board officials will soon begin working out a contract with Faul, according to the release.
“I am looking forward to helping the board through the remainder of their present term of office through 2024 and assisting them in their search for a new administrator once a new board is seated for their four-year term beginning in 2025,” Faul said in the release. “This provides me the opportunity to continue to build relationships and provide mentorship to a relatively new staff. I believe my institutional knowledge will be a benefit to the county and the community at large.”
Faul retired from his post in 2021 and was replaced by Frank Hardester, who later resigned in 2022 to be replaced by Ryan Post, the county’s finance director, who was named interim administrator by the county and then later as full-time county administrator.
However, in February Post resigned to become finance director for Kalamazoo County. He was replaced by Norton, who had served as Van Buren County’s information technology director. However, Norton resigned his position in March, as well.