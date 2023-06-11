A retired South Haven Public Schools educator and coach who has played a key role in streamlining the application process for graduating seniors to obtain community scholarships will be honored during the annual Fourth of July parade.
Dene Hadden, who served as an educator and coach for South Haven Public Schools for 35 years, has been chosen to be the grand marshal for this year’s parade, which will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 4.
Hadden led efforts two years ago, through a partnership with the South Haven Area Community Foundation and South Haven High School, to help make it more accessible and easier for graduating seniors from South Haven High School to apply for more than two dozen scholarships offered by service clubs and organizations throughout the South Haven area, totaling $80,000.
The effort, coupled with South Haven Public Schools’ decision to hire Kelly Netzley, director of student services, to help coordinate the online application process, has resulted in more students applying for the scholarships.
“In prior years, we had as few as 10 students applying for scholarships each year,” Hadden said in an interview two years ago. This past year, more than 40 students applied for scholarships.
Hadden retired from South Haven Public Schools as high school principal in 2007. During his tenure, he instituted the Athletic Hall of Fame, increased MEAP and ACT test scores at the high school and enlarged dual enrollment programs that allowed high school students to earn college credit while in high school. He also served as a coach and athletic director over the years, coaching JV baseball for sic years and varsity volleyball for 17 years. In 1985, under his leadership, the Rams’ volleyball team captured the Class B state championship. He still continues to serve as an announcer for the volleyball team’s matches. He also is a board member for the South Haven Area Community Foundation and is a member of the South Haven Rotary Club.
This year’s 4th of July parade is being sponsored by the South Haven Tribune, South Haven Kiwanis Club and South Haven Rotary Club.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Unity Within the Community.”
Groups who wish to participate in the parade can contact the South Haven Tribune at news@southhaventribune.com to request an application form.