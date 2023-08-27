A retired major of the U.S. Army who now resides in South Haven, recently made a trip to Alaska to pay tribute to four military personnel from the South Haven area who died during the Vietnam War.
Craig Massey, in July, made the 2.4-mile hike to Gold Star Peak, a monument that honors veterans who have died in the line of duty. He brought duplicate dog tags, provided by United States Navy veteran Paul Hogan, also of South Haven who graduated from Sparta High School. Several of the dog tags were dedicated to honor Hogan’s classmates who died while serving in the war. The monument is capped by a large gold star with five stainless steel vanes representing the five armed branches of the U.S. Military. The dog tags of military veterans are placed on the various steel vanes.
The military personnel from South Haven were Robert D. McKinney, Robert S. Mueller, Fred A. Nelson and Richard Schnake.
The ceremony, led by Massey, consisted of reading biographies of the 4 South Haven and 7 Sparta men, followed by prayers for their families, and ended with military honors. This was preceded by the West Point Class of 98 Fund’s ceremony honoring their 16 fallen classmates. One of those classmates was Massey and his wife Penny’s son, Major Franklin Massey, who died while serving in Afghanistan. All three groups of the deceased – South Haven, Sparta, and USMA – were then further honored by flyovers of a single red, white and blue aircraft.
In 2015, the West Point Class of 1998 acquired land in Alaska to construct a retreat center and named it the “Alaska Project.”
“During our trip to the 98 Fund’s Alaska Project, we participated in much memorial and healing activity and assisted in ongoing construction of the Alaska Project’s retreat center for the families of their classmates and other Armed Forces personnel needing healing who had died since the class’s graduation,” Massey said.
“One of the events they do regularly, for those who are able, is to make the hike up the nearby Gold Star Peak. Where, upon reaching the summit, remembrances are completed and various memorabilia, including dog tags, are left on and about the monument.”