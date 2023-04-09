BENTON HARBOR – Popular duo The Righteous Brothers are coming to the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center, for one performance, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30. The LMC Mendel Center is located on the College’s Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave
Known for their soulful and powerful performances, The Righteous Brothers have been entertaining audiences for decades with their blend of soul, R&B and rock and roll. Original member of the duo, Bill Medley, will join forces with one of the most versatile vocalists in America, Bucky Heard, to bring The Righteous Brothers back to the stage. Following sold-out shows on the Las Vegas strip, Medley and Heard have hit the road to bring their music to concert stages across the country.
With a string of No. 1 classics and awards for their contributions to music, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts over four decades. After Hatfield’s death in 2003, Medley continued to perform.
“No one could ever take Bobby’s place, but when I caught Bucky Heard’s show it all came together. I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic,” Medley said.
The concert features their biggest hits including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven,” and Medley’s Grammy-winning “Dirty Dancing” theme “The Time of My Life.”
Reserved seating tickets starting at $35 for The Righteous Brothers are on sale now at www.TheMendelCenter.com, by calling 269-927-8700, or by visiting the Mendel Center box office in person. The box office, located in the Grand Upton Hall Lobby and accessible from parking lot 3 off Yore Avenue, is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and one hour before events.