Hundreds of people gather in downtown South Haven, Saturday, Dec. 31 for the annual New Year’s Eve beach ball drop to usher in 2023. One thousand beach balls were dropped from a huge mesh net fixed atop a South Haven Area Emergency Services aerial fire truck bucket. The netting was made and donated by U.S. Tarp of South Haven. Festivities included music by a D.J., light show, ice skating at the downtown ice rink, family-oriented activities at the South Haven Center for the Arts and Mitten Children’s Museum and a fireworks display at midnight ignited near Riverfront Park. The celebration was sponsored by the South Haven/Van Buren County Conventions and Visitors Bureau.
Ringing in 2023 SoHa style
Becky Kark
