The impact placed on democratic governments when they devolve toward authoritarianism will be examined in depth when the South Haven Speakers Series presents the second of its 2023 programs on Thursday, May 18.
Dr. Joel Toppen, chair of the political science department at Hope College, will speak to “Challenges of Democracy: The Growth of Autocracy in the World.”
The program will be presented at the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, 125 Veterans Blvd., beginning at 7 p.m. Complimentary light refreshments will be served beginning half-an-hour before the program begins. Admission is $10 per person. Students are admitted free.
“Democratic principles and institutions, like separation and balance of powers, an independent judiciary, free and open elections and freedom of press are increasingly under stress as authoritarian forms of government begin to merge in what was functioning democracies,” Toppen said.
He notes that recent research has concluded democracy around the world has been declining over the last several years in varied locations such as India, Mexico and Hungary. Toppen will explore questions such as ”What explains this global democratic backsliding?,” “Is this a response to threats posed by globalization?,” “What are the characteristics of democratic governments that devolve into authoritarianisms?.”
A member of the Hope College faculty since 1997, Toppen received the master of arts and Ph.D. degrees in political sciences from Purdue University. His research field work has taken him to several African nations and his innovative interdisciplinary courses have included off-campus study and internship opportunities for his students internationally and in Washington, D.C.
He has been honored as the college’s Outstanding Professor Educator by graduating seniors. He also has extensive experience as a professional consultant for international relief and development agencies, primarily focusing on food security and agricultural development in sub-Suharan, Africa.
This will be his second presentation to the South Haven Speakers Series. In 2021 he presented on the topic, “What Went Wrong in Afghanistan?”
The Speakers Series will pause until next Fall with presentations scheduled in September and October.
The South Haven Speakers Series is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Approximately three-quarters of the Series budget comes from generous donors. Further information can be found at the Series website – southhaven speakersseries.org.