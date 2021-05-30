After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular outdoor Riverfront Concert Series will resume this summer in South Haven.
Now celebrating its 17th anniversary, this year's nine-concert series will open Thursday, July 1 and continue each Thursday evening through the end of August, according to Lottie Resek of Foundry Hall cultural arts group, which organizes the series along with the City of South Haven.
“This year's lineup, created by Foundry Hall, offers a variety of musical genres including favorite oldies and classic rock, country, New Orleans parade-style jazz, a local steel pan band and a Chicago-based group performing Brazilian Forró music," Resek said.
All concerts are free of charge and begin at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park on Water Street overlooking the city's harbor. If it rains, the concerts will take place at the Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
The series opens July 1 with a performance by Zion Lion, a reggae band from Kalamazoo.
The band offers a mix of reggae and incorporates African zouk, mucosa, zoukous and Afro-Latin influences. Several of the band's members have opened and shared the stage with regional, national and international reggae artists such as Freddie McGreggor, Pato Batun, Winston Jarrett, Culture, Lucky Dube, Mikey Dread and the Meditations.
Zion Lion has performed at such venues as the Kalamazoo Island Festival, Grand Rapids Caribbean Festival, Muskegon Festival, Louisville Reggae Festival and Rock Island Caribbean Festival in Rock Island, Illinois.
The lineup for the concert series follows:
- July 1 — Zion Lion, reggae band from Kalamazoo
- July 8 — Kevin McDaniel House, classic rock band from South Haven
- July 15 — Jared Knox and the Hagar Bombs, country rock band from South Haven
- July 22 — The Adams Family, oldies and classic rock band from Lowell
- July 29 — Bloomingdale Steel Drums, youth-based steel drum band from Bloomingdale
- Aug. 5 — Kanola Band, a Kalamazoo-based band performing a mix of New Orleans swing, jazz and zydeco
- Aug. 12 — Capivaro do Norte, Chicago-based band performing Brazilian Forro´music
- Aug. 19 — Round Creek, old-time string band from Grand Haven
- Aug. 26 — Andrew Fisher Quartet, Benton Harbor band performing a mix of jazz, blues and soul