With winter comes worries of outdoor objects being upended by plow trucks as drivers try to clear snow from streets.
To help curb the possibility of mail boxes and other items being hit when snow plows clear roadways, the Van Buren County Road Commission is urging residents to remove objects from right-of-ways that are often hidden when it snows outside.
Encroachments in right-of-ways can include basketball hoops, holiday decorations, fencing, signs, landscaping rocks, timbers or bricks. Other objects can include boat lifts, garbage dumpsters or vehicles that are temporarily parked or placed in the road right-of-way.
“These encroachment obstacles can cause injury to people and/or damage to equipment for which a property owner can be held responsible,” Road Commission officials stated in a news release. “If the Road Commission discovers an obstruction and determines that there is not a permit on file, we will require the responsible individuals to pay for any damage costs.”
Mailboxes are the only object allowed in the road right-of-way without a permit. Mailboxes must conform to guidelines established by the U.S. Postal Service and the Van Buren County Road Commission. The mailbox must be constructed of light steel, aluminum or plastic that meets the USPS Postmaster General’s seal of approval. The post must be a 4-inch by 4-inch wooden support, or a 2-inch diameter standard steel or aluminum pipe imbedded no more than 24 inches in the ground. Mailbox posts should not be set in concrete, or fitted with a bottom anchor plate, but the mailbox should be attached to the post well enough to prevent separation.
For more information regarding encroachments, or mailboxes and posts, contact the Van Buren County Road Commission at 269-674-8011.