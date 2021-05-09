While city officials here plan to complete an estimated $500,000 in street improvements this year, they're beginning to look ahead toward next year's projects.
To do so, they're planning to seek a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation to help repave several of the streets that slated for improvements during the 2021-22 fiscal year that starts July 1.
City Council members voted Tuesday to authorize staff to seek a matching $225,000 grant from MDOT's Community Service Infrastructure Fund, a program that provides grants for road improvements in cities and villages with a population of 10,000 or less.
The funds would be used to resurface Cable, Abell, Cartwright and Spencer avenues on the city's south side, according to City Engineer Mike Dopp.
"The street resurfacing of Cable Avenue, Abell Avenue, Cartwright Avenue and Spencer Avenue project is currently budgeted for the 2021-2022 fiscal year," Dopp stated in a report to the city council. "The grant is for the 2022 construction season and would lessen the amount of funds the City would use for these projects. In turn, staff would potentially be able to do an additional street with the funds that would be freed up due to the grant."
Other street improvement projects proposed for the 2021-22 fiscal year include repaving of Cherry Street between Superior Street and 6th Avenue and half of Sunset Drive. Several cape seal projects are planned for the 2021-22 year, as well: Superior Street between Center and Cherry streets; North Shore Drive between Dyckman Avenue and Ellen Avery Park, Veterans Boulevard, Baseline Road from Baseline Middle School to North Shore Drive and Aylworth Avenue from Indiana Avenue to Monroe Boulevard.
A majority of the resurfacing projects that are currently underway should be completed by the end of this month, according to Public Works Director Bill Hunter.
The 2021 spring project involves repaving of Hubbard Street from Superior Street to Phoenix Street, Prospect Street from Michigan Avenue to Huron Street and Michigan Avenue from Prospect Street to Hubbard Street.
"Seventy percent of the water services have been completed and road work is underway." Hunter said.
Another portion of a street that also is being repaved is Kalamazoo Street from Clinton Street to Erie Street.
Later this fall, resurfacing of Phoenix Road between 73rd and 71-1/2 streets is expected to be completed along with installation of a new sidewalk on Phoenix Road between 73rd Street and Veterans Boulevard.
"The City is receiving $144,783 in federal funds for the bike path and $80,000 for the road resurfacing portion," Hunter said.