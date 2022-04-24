Members of the South Haven Rod and Gun Club put their hobbies aside recently to take part in a drive to help Ukrainian War refugees.
Club members spent the past several weeks collecting medical supplies and other items to ship to Poland and the Lviv Medical Center, one of the largest children’ hospitals in Ukraine.
“One of our members, Dave Garvison, has an acquaintance (originally from Eastern Europe) who has a home in South Haven and is from Chicago. He was gathering items for shipment,” said Dave Wiatrowski, secretary of the Rod and Gun Club. “I had emails sent out to our membership regarding the collection and was very pleased with the response; members going out and buying the items and bringing them to the club. It says much about our membership and their concern for those in need.”
Once the Rod and Gun Club collected the items, they transported them to Chicago to be sorted and shipped through MedGlobal, a Chicago-based non-profit that helps refugees throughout the world.