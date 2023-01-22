Youth who want to learn how to safely shoot .22 rifles are being invited to take part in a gun-shooting safety program offered through the South Haven Rod & Gun club.
The Rod & Gun club will be starting its Youth .22 Rifle program for young people 10-18 years old on Saturday Jan. 28 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the club’s indoor range, 68611 8th Ave. in South Haven Township.
The cost to participate is $5 per week to cover the cost of ammunition and targets with the club furnishing rifles to use, according to Dave Wiatrowski of the Rod & Gun Club. The participants can earn merit medals and certificates on the completion of each discipline. For additional information visit the website SHRGC.org or call 269-767-1078.