Thanks to the Rotary Club of South Haven, the Michigan Maritime Museum is the recipient of a $10,000 grant that enhances a video, touch-screen learning center for the museum's newest exhibition, “The Golden Age of Great Lakes Passenger Steamships.
The touch screen learning center features five key topics of the exhibit: Destinations, Routes, Service, Costs and Popular Ships, and is an integral part of the exhibit, located at the exhibit's entrance, that introduces visitors to information about Great Lakes steamship travel in the early 1900s.
The 3,000-square-foot exhibition debuted this summer as part of the grand opening of the Maritime Museum's $3.6 million Heritage Center. Valerie Van Heest of Lafferty Van Heest and Associates of Holland, curated the exhibit which features artifacts from several of the Goodrich steamships that once plied the Great Lakes from Chicago to lakeshore communities, such as South Haven, bringing tourists to enjoy the summer season. Artifacts from other Great Lakes steamships are also included in the exhibit. Artifacts were gathered from museums and private collections that are home to items once used on such steamships as the City of South Haven, The Alabama and the Theodore Roosevelt, along with the Keewatin steamship, one of the few passenger steamships that still exists.
The newest exhibit at the museum marks the fifth exhibit that Van Heest has curated for the Maritime Museum.
So far, the new exhibit has proved popular with museum visitors, according to Ashley Deming, director of education and administration for the museum.
“Our visitors are raving about this exhibit, the wealth of information it contains, and all the interactive elements. It is popular with every age group,” Deming said. “In the short time we have been open we have already had over 100 students come for educational programming directly related to this exhibit and more booked. We could not be more proud of what we have accomplished.”
“South Haven Rotary originally planned to distribute the $10,000 grant over two years, but the hard work and dedication of club members, their friends and families this year enabled us to hold two very successful pancake breakfasts,” said Dana Hullinger, Rotary Club member. “The revenues from those events, combined with generous contributions from individual Rotarians enabled our Rotary Club to distribute the entire grant to the museum in 2022.”