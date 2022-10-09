The South Haven Rotary Club recently donated $10,000 to the Michigan Maritime Museum for an interactive touch-screen learning center for the museum's new exhibition, "The Golden Age of Great Lakes Passenger Steamships.” From left are Mary Sue Lyon, South Haven Rotary president; Ashley Deming, Maritime Museum director of education and administration; Patti Montgomery-Reinert, Maritime Museum executive director; and Dan Thompson, Rotary Club member and Maritime Museum treasurer.