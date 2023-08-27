The Rotary Club of South Haven met with City of South Haven leaders this past week to present checks totaling $13,500 to support community beach safety programs. The funds will provide additional year-round life ring stations located on the piers and three automated external defibrillator AED devices for the city beaches. Both initiatives are part of the City’s larger beach safety program and are intended to help facilitate rapid response and life-saving assistance to emergencies, according to Dana Hullinger, publicist for the Rotary Club.
Matt Dey, South Haven’s Beach Safety & Facilities Superintendent, thanked the Rotary Club and its members noting that “…the community has asked for year round life rings to be put out on both piers and with the support of our community and this generous grant from the South Haven Rotary Club, I am proud to announce that the six life-ring cabinets have been ordered and are on their way to be delivered. The three AEDs funded through this grant will allow us to provide life-saving actions within minutes of a cardio event as we are always at the beaches. Providing that support within five minutes will dramatically increase the survival rate of person experiencing cardiac arrest.”
Melinda Gruber, president of the Rotary Club of South Haven presented the checks noting that “Water and beach safety is an important part of the South Haven Rotary Club’s mission. We are pleased to be able to do what we can to help ensure the safety of all who visit our beautiful lakefront.”
While most of the funds were raised locally, South Haven Rotary member Bill Roberts was instrumental in obtaining matching grants from the Rotary District 6360 that increased the total contribution by over thirty percent. The additional Rotary district “multipliers” made it possible for the Rotary Club of South haven to distribute both awards to the City this summer.