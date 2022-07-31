A South Haven Rotarian whose persistence has facilitated a club initiative to make an impact internationally is being honored as the organization’s Rotarian of the Year.
Art Ayers was recognized during the club’s annual induction dinner, recently.
A member of the Rotary club since 2014, Ayers was instrumental in coordinating an initiative through Rotary International that led to the construction of a 160,000-gallon water storage cistern from the Maternal and Child Hospital in Ngoswani, Kenya. The system recently became operational as a safe water resource to the hospital which serves approximately 300,000 people.
“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Art for his tireless work under sometimes frustrating conditions to plan, organize, coordinate and lead this process,” said Rotary president Bill Roberts. “The $75,000 project was approved by Rotary International in 2021, a huge accomplishment that came as a result of Art’s focus, hard work and tenacity.”
Ayers is a person who exemplifies the object of Rotary, Service Above Self. He serves as chaplain of the club and is an active volunteer on projects. He was the club’s president in 2016-17 and was honored as the club’s Rotary District Hero in 2018.
“He is a humble servant leader who always shares credit even when his work was significant,” Roberts said.
Officers for 2022-23 have also been announced. Mary Sue Lyon is the president and Melinda Gruber is president-elect. Re-elected were secretary Rhonda Wendzel, treasurer David Campbell and sergeant-at-arms Tom Ruesink. The immediate past president is Bill Roberts. Board members are Deb Davidson, Kaleigh Eddy, Angelica Gallegos-Dickerson, Emily Gruber, Paul Hix and Dan Thompson.