An organization that provides grief support and counseling to those who are suffering the death of a loved one is receiving support for a new initiative from the Rotary Club of South Haven and the Rotary District 6360 Foundation.
A grant of $5,000 was recently presented to Lory’s Place of St. Joseph in support of the creation of the new Supportive Care Office where adults and children receive specialized help in overcoming the grief of losing a loved one. This new office is part of a major expansion project at Lory’s Place.
Founded in 2004, Lory’s Place has helped thousands of children, adults and families find their way through grief with a no-cost service. Rotary has supported Lory’s Place projects and programs over the years.
“During the last three years, more than 225 children from South Haven and several thousand from surrounding areas have been served by Lory’s Place during their time of greatest need,” said South Haven Rotary President Bill Roberts. “Our support fits perfectly into a Rotary goal of helping initiatives that better the quality of life for our citizens, especially during difficult times.”