A southeastern Michigan internet company has received an initial award of $65 million to construct an open-access, carrier-neutral fiber network for Allegan County, pending a 45-day comment and review period.
“We are pleased to be selected as a recipient of the Michigan ROBIN Grant Funding,” said Dan Irvin, CEO of 123NET. “This recognition validates the hard work and dedication that both we and Allegan County have put into this Project. We look forward to partnering with additional communities throughout Michigan in a combined effort to make this state the best connected on the planet.”
The Allegan County Board of Commissioners and 123NET established a public-private partnership earlier this year and applied for the ROBIN grant together. Now that the project has been awarded, 123NET is constructing 1,100 miles of high-capacity fiber and providing advanced connectivity access to over 10,000 unserved and underserved homes across the county.
“Allegan County is leading the way in Michigan to get everyone connected to the internet,” said Jill Dunham, Allegan County’s Broadband Project Manager. “We are very grateful to be part of one of the top-rated proposals submitted and appreciate the outstanding partnership with 123NET.”
123NET plans to provide fiber internet with speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, which is 100 times faster than the county’s original specification, according to Irving.
“The Board of Commissioners’ vision has been to bring broadband to approximately 10,000 addresses in Allegan County currently without access to high-speed internet. Bringing our vision to reality has been a team effort, and this funding is a key step to getting it done,” said Rob Sarro, Allegan County Administrator.
Allegan County, utilizing American Rescue Plan Act Funds, and 123NET are each investing $17.5 million toward the project, with the additional funding coming from the ROBIN grant. Construction is expected to be completed over the next two years.