The Southwestern Athletic Conference has selected its all-conference teams for the 2022 fall season.
Watervliet won the SAC Lakeshore Division volleyball title, and had four players on the all-division first team. They were Samantha Dietz, Grace Chisek, Natalie Hart and Tia Caldwell. Bridgman was also well-represented on the first team after a strong season, with Peyton Oman, Takiya Cornelius and Bella Gearhart all selected. Other local first-teamers were South Haven’s Charlotte Knox and Coloma’s Maddy Hamilton. Honorable mention picks were South Haven’s Kadyn Hoyt and Coloma’s Clara Kimmerly.
Seven Watervliet football players made the all-Lakeshore Division first team – Perry Rowe, Wyatt Epple, Royce Daugherty, Chase Tremblay, Zach Rader, Tyson Williams and Javier Gutierrez. They were joined by South Haven’s Elliot Williamson and Justin Frazier. Earning honorable mention were Watervliet’s Carson Underwood, Owen Epple and Joe Coulombe, and South Haven’s Xavion Massenberg, Brady Dannenberg and Jameson Cuttino.
Coloma’s Boden Genovese made the all-SAC boys cross country team by finishing second at the conference meet. He was joined on the first team by Bridgman’s John Sanderson and Andrew Mabry, South Haven’s Ben Meyer, and Watervliet’s Daniel Mandujano. Coloma’s Aiden Cripe earned honorable mention.
Watervliet’s Morgan Lowell and Bridgman’s Clara Fast made the girls cross country first team. Earning honorable mention were Coloma’s Camryn Brown, Watervliet’s Kimberly Romero, and Bridgman’s Summer Fast and Kandin Shuler.
The boys soccer first team included South Haven’s Christian Moreno and Talon Pirsien, Watervliet’s Brady Bornas, and Bridgman’s Ethan Williams. Receiving honorable mention were Alex Mejia, Alex Hicks and Zach Hastings, Bridgman’s Jon Cabrera and Ethan Stine, and South Haven’s Liam Cochran and Alex James.