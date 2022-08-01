The National Weather Service has issued a warning that dangerous swimming conditions will last on Lake Michigan throughout this evening. South Haven Area Emergency Services is urging all beach-goers to stay out of the water.
There are increasing winds and waves today with waves of 4-7 feet, according to the the National Weather Service. Strong currents will lead to high swim risk. All areas near the North and South piers in South Haven will be dangerous for swimmers. Waves may also wash onto piers. The weather warning affects all beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee.