A summertime event that pays tribute to U.S. military veterans and South Haven area first responders will be expanding this year to include medical professionals who have been helping people through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Haven Salute to our Heroes tribute will take place, Friday, Aug. 20-21 with a variety of events.
“Because of the COVID 19 virus, we have a whole new group of heroes – the doctors, nurses and medical staff,” said Bruce Thatcher, a U.S. military veteran and organizer of the tribute. “These local heroes have saved many lives here at Bronson Hospital and supporting hospitals and facilities.
For the past decade, Salute to our Heroes has put together a number of events to honor people who help keep the community and United States safe from harm. The tribute, which is sponsored by Operation Injured Soldiers, South Haven Steelheaders, American Legion Post 49, Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge, Moose Lodge 697 and City of South Haven, culminates with a fishing trip, where disabled veterans are given the opportunity to spend the morning on Lake Michigan fishing for trout and salmon. When they return to shore at noon, the fishing boats form a boat parade that is greeted by hundreds of people lining South Haven’s piers to honor the veterans and first responders.
A schedule of events follows:
Friday, Aug. 20: Veterans service at 6 p.m. at the historic Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge, 321 Center St. Open to the public.
Saturday, Aug. 21: South Haven Steelheaders, in conjunction with Operation Injured Soldiers, will provide a morning of charter fishing for approximately 60 disabled veterans, 5 local first responders, and 5 local Bronson staff. The group will assemble at the River Bend Boat Club at 5:15 a.m. Fishing takes place until noon at which time they will become part of the boat parade, beginning at noon, where they will be greeted by a flyover from the Hooligan Flight Team, a 21-gun salute by the American Legion, and music from the South Haven High School marching band. After cleaning the fish, the anglers and boat crews will enjoy a luncheon at the Moose Lodge.