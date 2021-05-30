There’s still time for parents, grandparents and relatives to honor their graduating high school seniors online through the South Haven Tribune’s Salute to Seniors tribute page. The page, sponsored by Entergy Palisades Nuclear Plant, allows parents, grandparents or other relatives to upload their senior’s photo, free of charge and to write a comment under the photo they’ve posted, acknowledging their loved one’s accomplishments.
Graduating seniors from South Haven, Covert, Bangor, Bloomingdale and home-schooled seniors can all be recognized on the online page that can be browsed by family and friends. To access the page, go to southhaventribune.com and click on the link at the top of the page. Or, visit the online link: https://heraldpalladium.secondstreetapp.com/2021-South-Haven-Senior-Photo-Gallery/