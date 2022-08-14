Military veterans who have served the United States will be honored, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20, during the 10th annual South Haven Salute to Veterans.
The ceremony will begin Friday at 6 p.m. with a service recognizing members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty or who have survived while serving in the military. The ceremony will take place at the Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge, 321 Center St., in South Haven. Participants should arrive at 5:30 p.m.
The Veterans Salute will continue with a boat parade and fly-over at noon, Saturday, in the area of the Black River channel by the North and South piers.
Prior to the salute, veterans from Operation Injured Soldier will be taking part in a fishing expedition on Lake Michigan made possible by the South Haven Steelheaders members. They will leave early in the morning to go on the fishing excursion and will return at noon for a salute that includes members of the Hooligan Flight Team, who will complete a “Missing Man Formation.” The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Marine units along with the U.S. Coast Guard will lead the boat parade of veterans through the harbor, according to Bruce Thatcher, a U.S. military veteran who organizes the event each year.
The boat parade through the harbor will also include the Terripan boat, where parade marshal, Van Buren County Undersheriff Kevin Conklin, who is also the past Michigan VFW Commander, will be aboard.
Following the Terripan will be approximately 70 combat veterans in 30 fishing charter boats. They will be greeted by the South Haven Area Emergency Services boom truck with a flag hanging over the Black River channel, the South Haven High School Purple Pride marching band and the American Legion color guard rendering a 21-gun salute.
Over the years, the Salute to Veterans event has attracted several hundred spectators who stand along both piers, waving flags, and cheering on the veterans who have served in the military.
The event is sponsored by Operation Injured Soldier, South Haven Steelheaders, Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge, American Legion Post 49, Moose Lodge 697 and the City of South Haven.