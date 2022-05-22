Helen O’Roarke refers to her century-old summer home near Lake Michigan as the “Shabby Chic” cottage, and herself as the “caretaker.”
Its official name is actually “Pine Knoll,” and people who want to get a glimpse of what the unique-looking cottage looked like when first built at the turn of the 19th century can do so this weekend when the Historical Association of South Haven hosts its Spring Open House featuring a large, scale-model version of the home, painstakingly recreated by O’Roarke, a professor emeritus of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
The open house will take place at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 28 at the museum, in the historic Hartman School building, 355 Hubbard St.
For Jim Ollgaard, president of the Historical Association of South Haven, the prospect of showcasing a scale-model rendering of what one of the city’s few remaining historic cottages originally looked like, is a great way to open this year’s summer programs at the museum.
The actual cottage, which O’Roarke still owns and maintains, is located at 38 Grand Blvd., in the historic L.S. Monroe Park subdivision, near North Beach.
“This is a unique cottage because it is huge compared to other ones built at the time and it still looks much the same as it did when first built. You can date it to the early 1900s by the fact that is has sleeping porches,” Ollgaard said referring to the days, prior to indoor air-conditioning, when people would sleep outdoors at night, seeking relief from the heat.
O’Roarke, 83, began the process of putting together the scale-model of Pine Knoll seven years ago, after retiring as an art professor. She said she did so because she realizes at one day she may have to sell her cottage and that a future owner may end up tearing it down to make way for a new lakeshore dwelling.
“I figure this will be razed. I decided this (Pine Knoll) could be a model,” O’Roarke said.
After a first, failed attempt at creating a model of Pine Knoll out of form core, she decided to hire an architect to provide her with a one-inch scale model.
“The model base she created was accurate. I felt confident I could undertake a true realization of Pine Knoll,” O’Roarke said.
She then began the task of recreating what each room would have looked like during the early 1900s; She acquired miniature sets of kitchen appliances, tables, chairs, beds, sofas, and outdoor patio furniture complete with pitchers and glasses for lemonade. She also constructed a fireplace and made carpeting for various rooms out of fabrics once used during the early 1900s.
For O’Roarke, the process of recreating the scale model of the cottage was a labor of love, similar to the emotion she felt when first seeing Pine Knoll in 1968 while visiting South Haven with a group of other artists from Chicago.
“I walked down Grand Boulevard, looked up and I was awestruck,” she recalled. “Then I saw the ‘for sale’ sign.”
Two days later, with financial help from her father, O’Roarke, who was only 30 years old at the time, purchased the cottage for a mere $4,000.
In today’s dollars, the purchase price would be slightly over $33,000, a “steal,” as people would call it.
But South Haven’s housing market in the late 1960s was a far cry from today, where the median price for homes being sold in the month of April was $580,000, according to latest statistics from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.
“In 1968, the heyday and glory years of the “Atlantic City of the Midwest” (as South Haven was referred to in the early 1900s) had faded,” O’Roarke said. “The busy resort scene had dwindled. Real estate was inexpensive and Monroe Park was a bit shabby. The alewives species had invaded the Great Lakes and the beaches wafted up a profound stench.”
But even though she had found her lakeshore retreat from Chicago at a bargain price, O’Roarke had a handful of maintenance issues to deal with in order to retain the original charm of Pine Knoll.
Its two stories of wrap-around, outdoor porches make it distinctive to people who drive through the subdivision, but proved to be an ongoing maintenance issue for O’Roarke, who remained staunch in retaining the home’s original look.
“These modest cottages included numerous windows and large porches to allow for the breezes and good views of the lake,” she said. Shortly after purchasing Pine Knoll she rebuilt all the porches and strives to purchase furniture reflective of the early years of the cottage.
Kalamazoo resident William Wagner built the white cottage with the green trim for his family to enjoy during the summer months in the early 1900s. He was part of the original Monroe Park Association, a group of residents who built large, beachfront homes overlooking North Beach. Few of those rambling dwellings remain.
The name “Pine Knoll” may have come from the reference to “The Pines,” the name that was given in the mid-1800s to the area north of South Haven’s harbor, according to O’Roarke.
The heyday of the Monroe Park subdivision community still remains important to O’Roarke.
In addition to preserving her historic cottage and recreating a scale-model of it for people to enjoy viewing this summer at the Historical Association of South Haven museum, O’Roarke previously worked with Ken and Lynda Hogan of South Haven to compile “Cottages and Resorts on the North Beach,” a local history book that contains photos and historical accounts of the historic L.S. Monroe Park subdivision, from 1890-1960, along with an accompanying DVD.