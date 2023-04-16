One of South Haven’s oldest cultural arts organizations will be hosting an open house to unveil the latest improvements to its historic building.
The Scott Club will host an open house from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, April 22, to celebrate completion of a construction project that will make its 130-year-old building more accessible to the public and its members.
The improvements include an ADA-compliant automatic door at the ground level of the building, a new ADA-compliant restroom and renovations to the building’s kitchen area.
Thanks to two grants – a combined $23,000 – the nonprofit group received in 2022 from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC), the Scott Club was able to make the upgrades, according to Carol Kunze, publicist for the club.
The funding for the project went toward a $47,000 plan to enlarge the small bathroom on the lower level of the Scott Club to make it handicap accessible; install new cabinetry, flooring and fixtures for the prep kitchen; and install a handicap accessible door to the lower level of the building.
Other funding for the improvement project was made possible by Timken of Canton, South Haven Area Community Foundation, Michigan Gas Utilities and member of South Haven Women Who Care.
The open house will include tours of the historic Literary Hall upstairs and refreshments.
“If you have never been inside the Scott Club here is your chance,” Kunze said. “If it’s been a while, come and see the improvements.”
The club has more than 100 members and has been in existence since the late 1800s. Each year, the club sponsors monthly cultural programs featuring a variety of speakers. It also hosts a free concert series and other events for the community.
The latest improvements to the historic building at the corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets comes on the heels of a $60,000 project in 2021 to install new lighting, paint and carpeting in the building’s lower level meeting area; installation of a new furnace and air-handling system; upgrading of electrical work and installation of a new audio and internet system throughout the building.
The South Haven Scott Club was organized in 1883 as a reading circle and has been providing cultural events to the community ever since then in its Michigan historic site. The Scott Club is a Queen Anne-style building of sandstone capped by a bell tower of carved oak. Two historic windows of Austrian stained glass frame its east and west walls and serve as a historic icon to the east entrance to South Haven.