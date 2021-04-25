A pianist who has performed in New York with the Juilliard Chamber Orchestra, will be featured at the final spring 2021 Scott Club Concert Series along with a flutist who has performed with musical groups throughout Michigan.
The Aleksandra Vojcic and Melissa Kay-Grey Duo concert will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 2. The concert, which is a collaboration between Scott Club and Foundry Hall cultural arts group, will be streamed live, free of charge on the Scott Club’s Facebook page and Foundry Hall’s twitch channel, www.twitch.tv/foundryhall
Vojcic and Grey have performed several times over the past two years in Kerrytown Concert House, for Michigan Medicine, and also performed and presented a master class in Kingston, Jamaica in 2019. The international program included contemporary music by Shulamit Ran as well as the premiere of JacQues iN JorOpo by Colombian composer, Carmen Marulanda.
Vojcic, who holds a doctorate degree in music theory from The Juilliard School and served a faculty member there, is currently associate professor at The University of Michigan where she also teaches the doctoral seminar for pianists and is on the Chamber Music Faculty.
As a champion of 20th-century music she has premiered many works. Vojcic has been a piano soloist with the Belgrade Philharmonic, the National Repertory Orchestra, New Juilliard Ensemble, Colby Symphony Orchestra, Juilliard Chamber Orchestra, and the Josip Slavenski String Orchestra. New York performance venues have included Steinway Hall, Kosciuszko Foundation, Alice Tully Hall and MoMa Summergarden.
Grey is a musician and teaching artist who has has performed with such ensembles as Opera MODO, Arbor Opera, Andrews University Symphony Orchestra and Dexter Orchestra, West Michigan Flute Orchestra, Michigan Flute Orchestra, Flute Song, Iridescent Flutes and Sterling Flutes. She has been featured on Strong Tower Radio and has performed at the Florida Flute Association, Mid Atlantic Flute Convention, and Hampton Roads Flute Faire, winning the young artist competition in 2010.
An advocate of contemporary music, she has commissioned, recorded and performed works for solo flute, flute and piano duos, and chamber ensembles representing such composers as Grammy Award winner Michael Daugherty, Frederick Isaac and Carmen Marulanda.