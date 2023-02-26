Music by American composers from the 20th century will be featured in a free concert in March hosted by the South Haven Scott Club.
The “All-American” program, presented in conjunction with Foundry Hall non-profit cultural arts group, will be presented by West Michigan pianist Tina Gorter and soprano vocalist Paige Heidrich, a graduate student of voice performance at Michigan State University.
The concert will take place at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at the historic Scott Club, corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets. People who wish to attend should reserve a seat by emailing info@scottclub.org. The concert will also be broadcast on Foundry Hall’s Twitch channel, https://www.twitch.tv/foundryhall
The concert will include selections by Samuel Barber, Irving Berlin, William Bolcom and Steven Mark Kohn, according to Scott Club publicist Carol Anderson Kunze.
“Samuel Barber is probably best known for his ‘Adagio for Strings’ which gained extensive popularity when it was featured in the war movie, “Platoon,” she said. “Tina and Paige will perform select songs from his ‘Desire for Hermitage Song Cycle.’”
Musical selections by Berlin, who wrote more than 1,000 music compositions, along with pieces by Bolcom and Kohn will also be performed.
“William Bolcom and Steven Mark Kohn are American living composers who were both heavily influenced by many of the innovative compositional practices in the early 1900s that are now known as Modernism,” Kunze said. “Their musical responses to modernism are quite different and take on a personality of their own. These selections will range from American folk music to cabaret.”
Gorter is a pianist in the West Michigan area who is currently pursuing her doctorate of musical arts degree in collaborative piano at Michigan State University. She also serves as pianist for the Southwest Michigan Vocal Festival, Kalamazoo Men’s Chorus and Grand Rapids Orchestra and has appeared with the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra, Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and Ad Astra Music Festival as a guest pianist.
Heidrich, an Ohio native, is currently pursuing a doctorate of musical arts degree in voice performance at MSU. She received a master’s degree in voice performance at MSU and undergraduate degrees in voice performance and music education from Baldwin Wallace University’s Conservatory of Music.
The Scott Club Concert Series, which showcases the organization’s historic Everett concert grand piano, is made possible by funding from the South Haven Area Community Foundation, the former Entergy Palisades Power Plant, and Scott Club and Foundry Hall volunteers. The grand piano was made by the South Haven-based Everett Piano Company, which once manufactured pianos for use throughout the United States in the 1920s until it closed in the 1980s.