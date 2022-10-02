When Scott Club members embarked on a fundraising campaign to improve their 129-year-old building, they also planted the seeds for raising money for the second phase of the project.
Thanks to two grants – a combined $23,000 – the nonprofit group received this month from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC), the Scott Club will be able to upgrade its first-floor restroom and kitchen.
It marks the first time the Scott Club – which is dedicated to the promotion of cultural arts – has been able to obtain grant funds from the MACC.
“We’ve received two grants for our capital improvement accessibility improvement project – $15,694, and an additional operational support grant for $6,848,” said Carol Kunze, publicist for the Scott Club.
The funding for the project will go toward a $47,000 plan to enlarge the small bathroom on the lower level of the Scott Club to make it handicap accessible; install new cabinetry, flooring and fixtures for the prep kitchen; and install a handicap accessible door to the lower level of the building.
Renovations are expected to begin in November through February, and come on the heels of the $60,000 project in 2021 to install new lighting, paint and carpeting in the building’s lower level meeting area; install a new furnace and air-handling system; upgrade electrical work and install a new audio and internet system throughout the building.
Kunze said the new funding will help advancement of the club’s newest renovation project to upgrade its lower-level meeting space.
“With the bathroom that we currently have, if someone comes in and uses a wheelchair or large walker, they can’t even use the bathroom,” Kunze said.
The Scott Club worked for several years to apply for the two grants.
“We applied for both operating support and capital improvement,” Kunze said. “There’s significant work the first time through.”
The diligence on meeting the requirements for the two grants paid off for the club, which has 102 members.
“I can’t believe we received the grants,” Kunze said. “The MACC process was truly one of those ‘divide and conquer’ and ‘it-takes-a-village’ endeavors.’”
Even though the club has received the grant for the newest capital improvement project, it will need to raise an additional $31,000 toward the estimated $47,000 project.
Funds have already come in from the South Haven Area Community Foundation, $3,000; Michigan Gas Utilities, $1,000; and most recently $6,600 from South Haven Women Who Care.
Individuals, businesses or groups who want to contribute toward the cost of the project can visit the website: https://scottclub.org/donate/.
The second state grant the Scott Club received will go toward its operating budget. Each year, the club sponsors monthly cultural programs featuring a variety of speakers. It also hosts a free concert series and other events for the community.
The grant funding will also go toward shoring up the club’s $26,000 annual operating budget, Kunze said.
“The Scott Club depends on grants and donations for about 75 percent of the operating budget,” Kunze said. “Programs and concerts are free and open to all, and we just completed our first year of summer programs.”