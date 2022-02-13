One of South Haven’s oldest clubs is dedicating its programs this month to raise awareness of Black History Month.
The Scott Club kicked off its programs Feb. 1, with the program, “Celebrating Covert’s History of Integration.” Dorothy Sherrod, a church bishop and president of the Black History Leadership Society of South Haven, highlighted some of the past Black History Leadership Society’s honorees who have contributed to neighboring Covert’s rich history of integration.
The next program, “What is Juneteenth?” presented by Dr. Judith Hansen, will take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, via Zoom. To request a link to view the meeting, email info@scottclub.org
During the Feb. 1 program, Stephen Leonard and Donna Berry-Mackey. who are descendants of two of the honorees mentioned in the program. were recognized. Due to length of time, and attendance due to the pandemic, only a few of the many honorees were presented during the program.
Sherrod closed the program by reading an excerpt from Anna-Lisa Cox’s book titled, A Stronger Kinship that underscored the extraordinary story of hope and faith of the small town of Covert, which was one of the few Midwestern towns in America to be fully integrated following the Civil War.
The Society’s annual black history program is usually held the third Sunday of February at Lilly of the Valley Church in Covert, but because of COVID restrictions there will not be an in-person program this year. Plans are to resume in-person in February 2023, which will be the Society’s 45th year.
The South Haven Scott Club, organized in 1883, provides about 20 educational and entertaining programs each year, a concert series and a monthly book discussion. The Club owns and maintains its 1893 building which is a designated Michigan Historic Site on the southeast corner of Phoenix and Pearl Streets. For more information, visit www.scottclub.org.