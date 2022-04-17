A South Haven High School graduate who has gone on to pursue a career in the music profession will open the Scott Club Spring Concert Series.
Pianist Connor Austell will perform on the Scott Club’s Everett concert grant piano at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 23. The free concert takes place at the historic Scott Club building, 652 Phoenix St., or can be viewed virtually online. Reservations are required for the in-person concert by emailing info@scottclub.org The concert can be viewed online at www.twitch.tv/foundryhall and the Scott Club’s Facebook page.
Austell’s performance will include classical works by Leoš Janácek, Alberto Ginastera, Frederic Rzewski, and Thomas Wiggins.
Austell received his musical education at the University of Michigan and at Grand Valley State University under the tutelage of Arthur Greene, Sookkyung Cho, and Giuseppe Lupis. He studied chamber music with Katherine Collier, Helen Marlais, and Pablo Mahave-Veglia, and has participated in masterclasses with world-class artists such as Jonathan Biss and Martin Katz. Connor is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of Georgia, Athens, where he studies piano with David Fung and teaches courses in music theory.
The spring concert series will continue in May with a performance by Kalamazoo-based jazz musician Rufus Ferguson. Ferguson’s free concert is scheduled at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 15 at the Scott Club.
Ferguson is a multi-instrumentalist and educator who earned degrees from Western Michigan University under the mentorship of Jeremy Siskind and Matthew Fries in jazz piano. In his professional career, Rufus shares the stage with award-nominated and winning artists such as Dwight Adams, Robert Hurst, Rodney Whitaker, Ali Jackson, The Temptations, Earnest Pugh, David Wilford and others.
The concert series is a collaboration between the South Haven Scott Club and Foundry Hall, and is made possible in part by grant funding from The Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation and Entergy Palisades Power Plant.