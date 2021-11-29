When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, many volunteer groups took a pause from their normal activities and events.
But one organization in South Haven kept going full-tilt to the point of raising funds to renovate and update its historic, landmark building, which was constructed in 1893.
In time for the holiday season, members of the Scott Club let community resident in to see the most recent improvements that have been made to its two-story building at the corner of Phoenix and Pearl streets in South Haven.
"Welcome to the new-and-improved Scott Club," said Club President Anna Krajecki in greeting people to the open house that took place Saturday, Nov. 20.
The improvements include new paint, lighting and carpeting in the lower level of the building where the club hosts various activities; a new furnace and air-handling system; upgraded electrical work, and a new audio and internet system throughout the building.
People who entered the building during the open house noticed right away the recently painted walls and trim, new carpeting and lighting in the ground-floor room, as well as the large computer screen mounted to the wall.
To ensure the lower level retains its historical charm, Scott Club member and artist Joan Bonnette chose the colors for the walls and trim to match those that would have been used during the time period in which the building was constructed.
"They are historical colors," Krajecki said. "Acanthus (pale green) for the walls and Dover and Monterey white for the trim.
However, the less-glamorous upgrades - new furnace and air-handling system, new electrical wiring and technology upgrades- are no less important, according to Krajecki.
"We replaced a 34-year-old furnace," she said. "The new furnace is 96-percent efficient with a fresh-air intake and UV lighting. It's a practical way to keep us safe (from allergens and virus-causing bacteria) while inside. And, after 138 years this building will have internet and air conditioning."
The upgrades were made possible through a $60,000 fund-raising effort that began in August, with donations coming from Scott Club members, other individuals and businesses, along with grants from the South Haven Area Community Foundation, Albermarle (Grace & Co.) Employee Foundation and Michigan Gas Utilities, according to Carol Kunze, grants chairperson for the Scott Club.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Scott Club to conduct programs via Zoom and curtailed its other in-person events, it helped the club to focus on addressing upgrades to its historic structure.
"During the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown, it gave us an opportunity to plan and focus on fundraising," Krajecki said.
Recognized as a historic Michigan site, the Queen Anne-style stone building, capped by a bell tower of carved oak, has become a landmark in South Haven. Over the past two decades, the club has restored the two historic Austrian stained glass windows, replaced the building's roof, and restored the main floor's plaster ceiling.
But interior upgrades to the ground floor of the building still needed to be addressed.
The Scott Club was first organized in 1883 as a reading circle. It has since become South Haven's oldest organization for cultural programs and has a membership of 92 women and men.
The club not only hosts monthly programs and teas, it also sponsors a book club and concert series, and opens its building for various other community events.
The building's interior still contains its original woodwork, high ceilings and other historic amenities, including the signature twin fireplace on the main floor and the concert grand piano donated by the former Everett Piano Company that manufactured pianos at its South Haven plant before closing in the 1980s.
The latest improvements to the building fulfill one of the Scott Club's main missions - to preserve its building for future generations to enjoy.
Maintaining the exterior and interior of the building isn't easy, but Krajecki said it's worth it.
"There are so many neat things about this building," she said. Every time an upgrade occurs, members seem to discover new facts about the "club house" as they refer to the building as. The latest discovery involves the exterior walls of the building.
"They are two-feet thick, made of solid limestone," Krajecki remarked.