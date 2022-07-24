With less than two weeks remaining until the statewide primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michigan voters who have received but not yet returned their absentee ballot are encouraged to hand deliver it to a local drop box or their clerk's office to avoid postal delays.
“Drop boxes continue to be among the safe options that voters have to return their ballot securely this year, in addition to hand-delivering their ballot to their clerk’s office, voting early at their clerk’s office, or voting at their polling place on Election Day,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Eligible residents who have not yet registered to vote can do so in person at their city or township clerk's office now through 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can also request and submit an absentee ballot at the clerk's office in the same trip. Citizens who still need to register must do so in person at their clerk's office if they wish to vote in the August primary, as online and mail registration is not permitted within 14 days of an election.
Voters can check the status of their absentee application or ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by contacting their local election clerk. Voters who already received an absentee ballot should complete it, sign the envelope and mail it or drop it off at their clerk’s office or drop box as soon as possible.
Citizens can also vote in person at their polling place on Election Day, Aug. 2. Polls will be open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Michigan law regarding primary ballots requires voters to cast votes for only one party’s candidates. Votes for candidates in multiple parties on the same ballot will not be counted.
Absentee ballot request data shows more than 1.1 million Michigan citizens have now requested their ballots, and the vast majority have already received them.