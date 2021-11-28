If all goes well, a new senior-assisted living care facility in South Haven Township will be ready to accept residents in the fall of 2022.
BCG Inc. plans to build a 44-room senior living complex on 73rd Street, near the Lighthouse Village subdivision, south of Phoenix Road.
The South Haven Township Planning Commission approved the company’s site plan in October.
Construction crews are now at work pouring the foundation for the single-story building which will contain 20 one-bedroom units and 10 efficiency units for assisted living residents, as well as 14 studio rooms in the “Memory Care” wing for people dealing with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
“In talking with South Haven Township, city officials and others in the community, we were told there is a large, unmet need for senior-assisted living facilities in the South Haven area,” said Todd Barriger, vice president of operations for BCG Inc., which operates assisted senior living centers in Lowell and Manistee.
Barriger was referred to a 2013 study conducted by South Haven Housing Commission, which indicated a need for senior-assisted living housing and conducted its own research before deciding to make a $6.5 million investment to construct Laurel Oaks of South Haven.
“We did our own independent study,” Barriger said. “What we’re building only meets a fraction of the needs in the community.”
BCG Inc. examined several sites in the South Haven area before buying land owned by Life Styles of South Haven LLC, which developed the Lighthouse Village subdivision.
“We love the setting,” Barriger said. “It’s within easy access to the highway, but it’s also a secluded setting.”
When completed, Laurel Oaks of South Haven will have a number of amenities to offer its residents, including a hair salon, movie theater, chapel, library, living-room areas, full-service commercial kitchen, grand dining room, private dining room, exercise room and activities room.
“We strive to design our facilities as a nice center for seniors to live,” Barriger said.
When at full capacity, it is anticipated Laurel Oaks will employ 30 to 40 full- and part-time employees.