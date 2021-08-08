Their names may be different, but one of their main missions – to serve the South Haven community – is the same.
The Kiwanis Club of South Haven and the Rotary Club of South Haven will be combining efforts to do just that when they team up to host a blueberry pancake breakfast as part of the National Blueberry Festival, Saturday and Sunday morning, Aug. 14-15.
Normally, each club hosted their own pancake breakfasts during the festival; the Rotary Club served up flap jacks and all the fixins’ at the festival’s Fly-in at the South Haven Regional Airport, while the Kiwanis Club catered to festival-goers downtown at the Huron Street Pavilion.
But the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic this year has brought both clubs together to offer one large-scale breakfast at one location – the Huron Street Pavilion.
The two clubs decided to combine efforts after this year’s Fly-in was canceled due to COVID-19 health restrictions that weren’t lifted until July 1 – a date that was too late for airport officials to organize the large-scale event.
For the Rotary Club, news of the cancellation was devastating.
“This is by far the biggest fundraising event for our club over the years during the Blueberry Festival,” Rotary Club President Daniel Thompson said.
But, club members then got an idea.
“Upon getting the word that the airport Fly-in was cancelled I reached out to Kiwanis Club leadership to see if there was any interest in the Rotary Club participating in the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast during the Blueberry Festival,” Thompson explained.
The two clubs that have been in existence for a long time – Kiwanis for 100 years, and Rotary for 55 years – had never worked together on a fundraising event. But like so many things that have changed as a result of the pandemic, decided to give it a try.
“Kiwanis Club leadership was very supportive of the idea,” Thompson said.
People who attend this year’s blueberry pancake breakfast at the pavilion, can expect to see both clubs donned in their respective attire serving up a menu of all-you-can-eat blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice.
“We typically serve around 2,200 people over the 2-day weekend operating from 8 a.m.-noon,” said Kiwanis member Ron Seiler, who has been in charge of the Kiwanis pancake breakfast for over a decade. “This year we are extending hours from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., adding additional equipment, adding tables and adding the combined work force of the Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club together to increase service speed and capacity. So, we hope to serve closer to 3,000 people this year with no longer of a wait than normal.”
Once the breakfasts have been consumed and all the equipment cleaned up and packed away, both clubs plan to split the profit 50-50. The proceeds are used by the two clubs to fund scholarships for graduating high school seniors and donations to youth and other community organizations, such as the Boy Scouts, HeadStart, Youth Development/Police Activities League, Caring Circle, We Care in the Name of Christ human service ministry and HOPE Parent Resource Center, Child Abuse Neglect Prevention Council and the Van Buren Intermediate School District Great Start Collaborative.
Two other non-profit groups will also be hosting fundraising dinners during the Blueberry Festival. Information about the dinners follow:
Al-Van Humane Society Bark-B-Que, 4-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, Huron Street pavilion. Menu includes pulled pork, baked beans, chips, ice cream and blueberries.
South Haven Steelheaders Fish Boil, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, Huron Street pavilion. Menu includes boiled fish (salmon, Steelhead and lake trout combined), new red potatoes and onions, all covered in melted butter, coleslaw and a roll.