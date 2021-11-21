With winter just around the corner, South Haven Department of Public Works is reminding residents and business owners to follow snow and parking instructions.
When snow reaches two inches of more, city crews will start plowing on city streets. The city is split into two sections. Two truck teams move in each section with designated major streets and trunk lines given first priority. Also, city crews will salt 20 miles of designated city streets and continue until snow accumulates up to two inches deep.
Sidewalks will be cleared by the city on the most commonly used routes leading to downtown and schools. In areas where the city is not doing sidewalk snow removal, the occupant (residential or commercial, including owners of an unoccupied parcel) must remove snow and ice from the sidewalk within 72 hours after the snow has fallen. Snow and ice cannot be piled or pushed into the street or the shoulder of the road or public Right-of-Way.
Now through March 15, vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets between 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
Any mailbox damage from snow removal needs to be reported to Department of Public Works at (269) 637- 0737.