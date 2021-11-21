St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Light rain this morning. Breaks of sun this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.