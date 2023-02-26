Much of Southwest Michigan was greeted this past Wednesday by an ice storm that forced the closure of schools throughout Van Buren and Allegan counties, along with Ash Wednesday services at several churches. Icy conditions kept first responders busy on Wednesday. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to 20 calls involving a fire in South Haven Township, another one in Casco Township, several rollover incidents on Interstate 196 and medical calls. Area schools were again closed Thursday due to the inclement weather conditions. Power outages were also reported by Consumers Power and Michigan Electric Cooperative, who both serve areas, north, east and south of South Haven.
SH area coated in ice
Becky Kark
