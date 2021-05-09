A firefighter who played a key role during summer water rescues on Lake Michigan in 2020 has been chosen South Haven Area Emergency Services members as Firefighter of the Year.
Matt Dey received the honor at SHAES’ annual dinner and awards ceremony, May 1. He was chosen for the accolade by his peers, according to SHAES Executive Director and Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
“Matt came to us from the Buchanan Fire Department,” Hinz said. “He moved to the South Haven area and sought us out which is a pretty good sign. He has not let us down.”
Three times during the 2020 summer season Dey was a key responder during water-rescue responses by the department. In June, after receiving a report of kayakers being blown out into Lake Michigan and spotting them through binoculars, he commandeered a nearby jet ski and reached the distressed parties and render assistance until the SHAES boat arrived on scene. Later in the summer, he assisted kayakers who became swamped in the Black River while attempting to venture out into the lake. As the summer concluded and while on duty as part of the department’s Beach Safety Flag patrol, he witnessed two people being washed off the South Pier into the lake. He reached an unconscious male and was able to bring him to shore where the victim was revived.
During the awards ceremony, which was SHAES first annual ceremony to be held indoors since 2019, Hinz reflected on the past year: “2020 was hard,” said Hinz, who first became fire chief in 2020. “We experienced increased call volume, a pandemic, we lost two friends (retired firefighters Stanley Wakild and Tom Leva), record-high water levels, employees retiring, new employees, new command staff…a lot of changes.
“Throughout all of that we were still here, providing service to our area to the best of our ability, Hinz continued to say. “I’ve always known this is a great organization and am proud to be a part of it. I can’t tell you the comfort that comes from knowing every call is covered and it’s covered right.”
Other firefighters were also honored during the awards ceremony.
Years of service awards were presented to Gerald Sajewski, 35 years; Ronald Wise and Tom Renner, 30 years; Brad Filbrandt, Brian Horan, Sr. and Donald Quinn, 25 years; Dustin Guminski and Mark Kaput, 20 years; Cesar Garcia, 15 years; David Griessel, Drexal Haner, Phillip Quinn, Shawn Smith and Tim Vanholt, 10 years; and Zachary Kenreich, Cody Sedlak and Jon Vandenberg, 5 years.
Three members of the SHAES governing board were also recognized for their service – Casco Township supervisor Allan Overhiser, 35 years; South Haven Township supervisor Ross Stein, 25 years; and Geneva Township Supervisor Nancy Whaley, 20 years.
Welcomed as new paid-on-call members were William Brennan, Jacob Clemons, Zachary Hanner, Phillip Poole, Aaron Sawyer and Kevin Wildey. Cody Sedlak and Amanda Quinn were promoted to fulltime firefighter and paramedic and Drexal Haner was hired as fulltime assistant fire inspector.
It was noted during the annual awards ceremony that the department’s dive team experienced an increase in membership. New members are Drexal Haner, Phil Poole, Phillip Quinn, Aaron Sawyer, Cody Sedlak and Kevin Wildey.