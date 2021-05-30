Towns throughout the South Haven area will host Memorial Day parades and services on Monday to pay tribute to U.S. military veterans and U.S. Armed Services personnel who gave their lives while serving their country.
Bangor: Memorial Day services will begin at 9 a.m. with a wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Park. At 9:30 a.m. the parade will begin on Hamilton Street and will proceed east on M-43 Highway to Center Street. A memorial ceremony will take place afterwards at Arlington Hill Cemetery.
Breedsville: The Memorial Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of County Road 215 and County Road 380 and then proceed to Breedsville Cemetery for services there.
Covert: Covert Township officials chose earlier in the year not to hold a parade and services due to COVID-19 health restrictions. However, the Covert Lions Club will be handing out boxed hot dog lunches with chips and punch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., outdoors, in front of Covert Branch Library on M-140 Highway.
Fennville: The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at South Street. It will then go east on 1st Street to Park Street, south on Park Street to Main Street and then west to the cemetery. The program at the cemetery will be led by San Felipe de Jesus parish coordinator Joe Marble and Rev. Keith Jones from the Fennville Assembly of God Church. The parade and services are coordinated by Fennville VFW Post 7911.
South Haven: The parade, organized by the Edward W. Thompson American Legion Post 49 will step off at 9 a.m. near the intersection of Center Street and Phoenix Street. It will proceed on Phoenix Street to Lakeview Cemetery on N. Bailey Avenue where memorial services will take place at approximately 9:45 a.m. The parade will be led by Medal of Honor recipient Jim McCloughan, who has led the parade for the past 51 years. He will also be the guest speaker. Rev. Jerry Koller of First Baptist Church will also be a guest speaker.
Later in the day, the reading of the 2,657 Michigan military personnel killed during the Vietnam War will be read in front of South Haven City Hall, 539 Phoenix St. The service will begin at noon and will be conducted by retired U.S. Major Craig Massey and Paul Hogan, a U.S. Navy veteran.