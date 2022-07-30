UPDATE:
The woman who was reported missing, Chelsea Ann Kalleward, has been found, and determined to be OK, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Chelsea Ann Kalleward, 21, from the South Haven area.
She was last seen on Wednesday night by family and maybe driving a 2013 maroon Buick with no license plate or 2009 white Ford F150 with a Michigan license plate of EQG5355.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts would greatly be appreciated by contacting Allegan Silent Observer or Detective Arnsman at (269) 673-3899.