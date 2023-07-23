South Haven Center for the Arts’ newest exhibition will be catering to people who enjoy watercolor paintings.
Beginning in early August, the art center plans to showcase the 76th annual Michigan Watercolor Society traveling exhibition, featuring award-winning pieces created by 30 artists.
The exhibition will display the paintings, originating throughout the state, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11 and will continue displaying from Aug. 12 through Sept. 23.
Founded in 1946, the Michigan Watercolor Society is an organization that promotes the medium of watercolor through educational workshops, presentations, and juried shows, according to Kerry Hagy, executive director of the South Haven Center for the Arts. Annually, a juried show allows winning artists to showcase their pieces through a traveling exhibition. “This is the first time the South Haven Center for the Arts is hosting this exhibition,” Hagy said.
The artists featured in the exhibition are Sherry Adams Foster, Linda Allen, Cindy Bender, Mark Bonnette, Kevin Clifford, Jan Filarski, Patricia Flynn, David Giordan, Richard Goff, Janine Helton, Ken Hobson, Laura Whitesides Host, Carole Hunnes-Nielsen, Georgie Jagner, Diann Benoit Jameyfield, Sam Knecht, Carol LaChiusa, Debra LaRocque, Rosemary Lee, Susan Mankowski, Robin Maxon, Catherine McClung, Laura McGuire, Kathleen McNamee, Sandy Meyer, Rocco Pisto, Diane Roach Smith, Lisa Tennant, Suzanne Wirsing and Carol LaChiusa.
The South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., is open to the public to visit free of charge. The hours for visiting are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursdays.