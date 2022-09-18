The use of Japanese origami as an art form will be the focus of the annual regional art exhibition hosted by the South Haven Center for the Arts.
“Everything Folds and Unfolds” will open Sept. 24 and continue through Nov. 5 at the art center, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven.
“Everything Folds and Unfolds” will exhibit 40 works of art in a variety mediums including oil, acrylic, graphite, cyanotype, textiles, fibers, watercolor, paper, canvas, ceramics, encaustic, reclaimed metal and recycled materials, according to South Haven Center for the Arts Executive Director Kerry Hagy.
“The exhibited artwork comes from 21 artists from Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. There will also be two pieces from juror Jiangmei Wu to be exhibited in the front lobby,” Hagy said.
“The South Haven Center for the Arts exhibition committee invited Jiangmei Wu to create a call for entries for our annual juried exhibition based on her connection to origami as an art form,” Hagy continued to say. “Wu invited artists to view folding as both a human activity and a cultural expression, as seen in the traditional craft origami, in wrapping and unwrapping boxes, where stories and understandings unfold and expand. Folding can be seen as a conceptual expression and a material operation.”
Wu, who is associate professor of interior design at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., creates spatial and interior art and design projects involving mathematics, science and engineering.
Recently, she has been investigating the relationship between geometry, surface texture, computational algorithms, and making techniques in the art and science of paper folding, according to her website. Her origami-inspired, large-scale installations have been exhibited in cities across the United States as well as in China, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and Thailand. In addition to winning several awards for her art and design works, she also holds three U.S. patents for her innovative design techniques.
“Everything Folds and Unfolds” is the final exhibition for the art center’s 2022 season. The exhibit is made possible in part through funding from the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.