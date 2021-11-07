South Haven playwright and author Linda LaRocque recently self-published a book through Atmosphere Press, an independent publisher based in Texas.
“Grandma Lou’s Wonderfully Weird Christmas Dinner: A Christmas Tale for the Entire Family” is a 47-page children’s book written for readers of all ages, according to a news release.
The story revolves around a zany Grandma named Lou. Disappointed with being alone on Christmas Day, she solves the dilemma by inviting six unusual friends to her home for Christmas dinner. In the book, Little Earnestine tells about her Grandma Lou’s Christmas dinner, and the unlikely guests who attend.
Mostly strangers to each other, with no family to visit or place to go, they accept their unexpected invitations and find themselves sharing much more than just turkey and mashed potatoes around the holiday table.
Hours later, with candles still lit and Christmas magic about, the strangers have become family as their lives are changed, their hopes are renewed and the Christmas message of love has transformed them all, even Grandma Lou.
LaRocque is an award-winning playwright. Her plays are available through Pioneer Drama (www.Pioneerdrama.com), Playscripts (www.playscripts.com), ArtAge (www.seniortheatre.com) and Smith and Kraus (www.smithandkraus.com).
Her work has been produced in civic and professional theaters throughout the United States, as well as in Southwest Michigan in South Haven, Holland, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph. She also has written plays for the Senior Readers Theater. The plays have been performed by the theater group, which is sponsored by Senior Services of Van Buren County. Her many short stories have appeared in Guideposts, Signs of The Times, and numerous Chicken Soup for the Soul books, including the newest Christmas compilation of short, inspiring holiday stories.
She writes from her home along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Her book can be found on Amazon.