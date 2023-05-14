The start of summer is still a month away, but South Haven’s beaches have been groomed over the past month in preparation for sunbathers and swimmers, but more importantly, warnings to keep swimmers safe.
The official start of the summer season for beaches begins this week when beach safety flags and beach safety and parking attendants will be returning to city beaches.
Life rings have already been placed on the piers in advance of the summer season by the city’s Department of Public Works and South Haven Area Emergency Services, while the city has hired beach enforcement attendants to monitor weather conditions and beach safety flags.
“On May 15, the flag program starts and will go through Sept. 15th or may be be extended like in previous years due to the warmer weather,” said Matthew Dey, beach safety and facilities superintendent. “Beach enforcement attendants will be visually observing water conditions throughout the day while on patrol. They will also check on the National Weather Service website under beach hazards to monitor weather and future changes that could happen later in the day. In addition to that, we also monitor South Haven’s buoy.”
The upcoming beach season comes on the heels of the 2022 summer season when four swimmers drowned in Lake Michigan off the shores of the city’s two primary beaches – North and South beaches.
To help increase beach safety efforts, South Haven City Council members voted in March of this year to hire Dey to the new position of beach safety and facilities superintendent and to purchase another Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle to assist in water safety enforcement efforts at North and South beaches.
The city also plans to hire up to eight seasonal beach enforcement employees this summer to help monitor the beach parking program and water safety program, City Manager Kate Hosier said in a previous interview.
The city also instituted a new ordinance in 2022 to impose a fine of up to $1,000 to people who enter Lake Michigan during red flag warnings, while also installing fence barriers on North and South piers that can be closed during inclement weather conditions.
Several groups, notably Bronson Safe Kids program, have installed life jacket loaner stations at the city’s South and North Beaches that are each equipped with 20 life jackets ranging in size, while other community groups have helped to fund promotional material with beach safety tips that are provided to hotel owners and vacation rentals to give to their guests.
But, the biggest issue is regularly educating beachgoers of the dangers that can exist on Lake Michigan for swimmers.
Although the city has installed signs warning of rip currents and hires workers to monitor and change beach safety warning flags of weather conditions – green for calm conditions, yellow for caution and red for for staying out of the water – swimmers, particularly those from out-of-town and not used to the power of Lake Michigan, sometimes ignore the warnings, resulting in drownings or near-drownings.
Dey urges swimmers to check for weather conditions ahead of time by going online to check for information that is listed on several websites.
“The best way for someone to check ahead of time is by going to https://www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards,” he said. “Here you can check beach conditions, weather, and the wave forecast. Another great way, and I encourage people to check this before traveling a distance to come swim, is the City’s website https://www.southhavenmi.gov/parks_and_recreation/beach_flag_information.php. Here you will see a map and all 14 of our flags that show what color they are. Also, you can text “BEACHES” to 888777 to get daily text alerts for changes in flag colors and when piers open or close.”