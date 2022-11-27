For the first time in 14 years, South Haven City Council members will be receiving a pay raise for the work they do on behalf of city residents.
Starting in 2023, the mayor will receive an annual salary up to $2,220, an increase of $420 from the current yearly stipend of $1,800. The six council members will garner an annual amount of of up $1,720, an increase of $320 from their current yearly amount of $1,400. Pay is based on an annual base salary of $1,500 for the mayor plus $30 for each meeting attended, and an annual base salary of $1,000 for each council member plus $30 for each meeting attended.
The pay raise, recommended, Monday, Nov. 21 by the city’s Local Officers’ Compensation Commission, follows the council’s refusal this past year to accept a recommended pay raise.
This year, however, the Local Officers’ Compensation Commission countered that South Haven’s city council members are paid less than elected municipal officials in cities of similar size in Michigan.
In a report to the city council, the Local Officers’ Compensation Commission argued, “over time, could compensation become a disincentive to people who wish to serve their community?”
“They have done a lot of digging,” said city Human Resources Director Kim Wise, regarding the Local Officers’ Compensation Commission, which meets every two years to review stipends for the mayor and city council (with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they met in 2021 rather than 2020).
“We need to make sure folks are being paid accordingly to encourage other folks to step up in the future,” Wise said.
Rosalie Plachaty, a member of the Local Officers’ Compensation Commission, agreed.
“You do have difficult jobs,” she told council members at Monday’s meeting. “It’s for the future of South Haven.”
As in the past, however, council members and Mayor Scott Smith were hesitant to vote in favor of the increase in pay.
“I think it’s self-serving when politicians give themselves raises,” council member Joe Reeser said. However, he went on to say that if a raise in compensation paves the way in the future for other people to serve on the city council, a raise would be in the best interest of city governance.
“It would open the doors maybe for people to serve city council,” he said. “I think it’s in the best interest of the community.”
Mayor Scott Smith stated, “last year we turned it down. We will begrudgingly accept it.”