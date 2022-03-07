To the editor,
I support housing on South Haven's Overton Site, but serious flaws in the review of the plan from Habitat (a Chicago Developer) cause great concern.
Unresolved Issues:
- No information on environmental matters. We're told it's too soon, but our zoning ordinance requires an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). City staff supports waiving it, alleging the city has the information. The city's information lacks critical details.
- No traffic study was prepared despite Habitat offering in June 2021 to do it. The EIS requires it.
- No decrease in number of units. The number of units is based on a process described in our zoning ordinance. Habitat’s original parallel plan did not support 144 units. Habitat didn't decrease the number of units. Habitat has modified its plan without explanation.
- Parking ratio is horribly low relative to similar, local complexes.
EIS is mandatory - no waiver justified. The City Attorney recommended making the EIS mandatory to ensure equal treatment of all developers (removing unfettered discretion); the Planning Commission unanimously recommended that language to the City Council; the CC unanimously approved the EIS ordinance in July 2021. The EIS is required for the Overton Site (>5 acres). A few months later, Habitat and City Staff recommend a waiver. The City's information fails to provide required information; a waiver is not justified. City Staff is focusing on what Habitat wants and has lost focus of South Haven's North Star. Re-focus is required to complete critical checks and balances.
South Haven's needed housing requires a clearly defined plan that stays the course, aligning with our Master Plan and satisfying zoning requirements. Habitat's plan fails. With waivers requested (and requirements ignored), the process is making a mockery of our City's ordinances. The Overton housing will be here for many generations. Let's do it right the first time.
Mary Hosley
South Haven