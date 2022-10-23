Monique Crowley will soon be closing her food truck operation, not because of the colder months ahead, but rather because city leaders have yet to approve an updated food truck ordinance to allow her to stay open year-round.
She opened her business, Fruit Street Kitchen, this past April near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Elkenburg Street, next to A&D Grocery Store, knowing she could only operate the food truck until the end of October, due to the city’s existing ordinance that only lets mobile vendors to conduct business during warmer months. However, she did so anyway, buoyed by the Planning Commission’s receptiveness to revise food truck rules to allow such businesses to operate year-round.
Her hopes were further buoyed in August when the Planning Commission forwarded an updated proposed food truck ordinance to the City Council for their consideration in September.
But, now, Crowley’s hopes have been dashed. Not only did council members postpone a decision Sept. 6 to vote on approving the proposed ordinance, they now are asking for more time to make a decision.
After a brief discussion, Monday, members voted in favor of conducting a workshop at 5 p.m., Nov. 14, to address food truck concerns that have been brought up not only by members of the public but by council members themselves; with most of the concerns focusing on whether to allow the food trucks downtown, how many food truck permits to issue, and how much permits should cost.
“I just don’t feel we’re ready,” Mayor Scott Smith said.
“I think we need to have more of a discussion,” Council member Joe Reeser said. “A workshop might be more appropriate.”
The council’s decision disappointed Crowley.
“I know you have lots to do, but it’s not moving fast enough,” Crowley told council members Monday. “It keeps going back and forth. We’re feeling the wrath of it. I won’t be able to operate past Oct. 31.”
The city’s current food truck regulations allow food vendors only in two business districts within the city. Those districts are primarily along the Interstate 196 business loop that includes portions of Phoenix Street, Broadway Avenue and LaGrange street.
The proposed ordinance would allow food truck operators in all of the business districts, industrial areas and the central business district, downtown. It also would let food trucks operate in residential areas but only for private gatherings and for a limited amount of days and hours. Homes regularly used for short-term rentals would not be allowed to utilize food truck operations.
Other provisions of the proposed ordinance include issuance of year-round permits for operators and setting a permit fee.
Although council members appeared poised to consider the updated ordinance in September, they held off on making a decision at both their Sept. 6 and Sept. 19 meetings following concerns by downtown restaurant owners who claimed food trucks would threaten their businesses.
During the upcoming workshop, council members stated they plan to address those concerns, as well as how many food trucks should be allowed each year, whether existing downtown restaurant owners should be allowed to operate food trucks, setting permit fees and the best process for issuing permits and setting permit fees.
“Should it be by lottery, on a first-come, first-serve basis? Should local food truck businesses be given preference?” are some of the questions Smith thinks need to be addressed.